Granville breaks ground on 2017 Home of Hope
Granville Homes has broken ground on the 2017 Home of Hope , the Fresno builder's annual fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit organizations. The 2,165-square-foot, four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in Granville's Belterra community near Fowler and Shields avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
