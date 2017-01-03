Grant will expand unique Fresno job-t...

Grant will expand unique Fresno job-training program to other counties

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

An $850,000 grant from the James Irvine Foundation will expand and replicate a Fresno job-training program across several counties. Reading and Beyond - an education program for children and families - announced it received the grant on Tuesday, and will use it to grow the Fresno Bridge Academy , which provides free job training while also considering needs of the recipients' family members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Mon daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
News Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 1
Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ... Dec 24 Assbeating 1
News Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ... Dec 18 SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD 12
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC