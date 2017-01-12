Garlanding kicks off 2017 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Fresno
Dancing, singing and remembrances mark the start of the 2017 Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Fresno County Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Thu
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC