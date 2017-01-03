From 2015: Salmon restoration on the San Joaquin River
After four dry winters, Fresno and California's San Joaquin Valley could see above-average rain and snowfall this winter from an El Nino ocean pattern in the eastern Pacific Ocean. But while chances for a wet winter are increased, meteorologists stress that there's no guarantee; it will take more than one good year to make up for the effects of the region's severe drought.
