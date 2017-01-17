Fresno Unified board is mum after meeting with Hanson for hours behind closed doors
Fresno Unified trustees met with outgoing Superintendent Michael Hanson and attorneys in closed session for more than four hours on Wednesday - but had nothing to say when they emerged. This is the second special meeting the board has held to discuss "discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/resignation" of an employee and anticipated litigation, according to the agenda.
