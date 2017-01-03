Fresno superintendent search should be national and transparent

It is still early in the process, but it appears that the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees has several good ideas on hiring a successor to longtime Superintendent Michael Hanson who is leaving the district this summer. Trustees told The Bee's Mackenzie Mays for her Jan. 8 article on choosing Hanson's replacement that they are leaning toward a national search and want the public to have a say in the process.

