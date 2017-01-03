Fresno superintendent search should be national and transparent
It is still early in the process, but it appears that the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees has several good ideas on hiring a successor to longtime Superintendent Michael Hanson who is leaving the district this summer. Trustees told The Bee's Mackenzie Mays for her Jan. 8 article on choosing Hanson's replacement that they are leaning toward a national search and want the public to have a say in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Sun
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC