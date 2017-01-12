Fresno rain record broken with deluge; Millerton Lake steadily rising
Comparison photos show the Millerton Courthouse as it sits atop a bluff overlooking Millerton Lake. The top photo was taken in May of 2009 with the water level at a high point while the middle photo taken on Aug. 5, 2014 and the bottom photo shows the lake level rising on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 after recent storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Jan 12
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC