Fresno rain record broken with deluge; Millerton Lake steadily rising

Comparison photos show the Millerton Courthouse as it sits atop a bluff overlooking Millerton Lake. The top photo was taken in May of 2009 with the water level at a high point while the middle photo taken on Aug. 5, 2014 and the bottom photo shows the lake level rising on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 after recent storms.

