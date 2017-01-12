Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' r...

Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

An organizer says about 100 people protested the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act at Blackstone and Nees avenues in north Fresno on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, five days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office promising to kill the program. Neighbors say it's the worst street flooding they've seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13) 20 hr Casee 4
Ness Jan 12 Chico 8
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read Jan 11 Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 8 Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC