Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans
An organizer says about 100 people protested the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act at Blackstone and Nees avenues in north Fresno on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, five days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office promising to kill the program. Neighbors say it's the worst street flooding they've seen.
