Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|52 min
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|54 min
|Ivanka
|1
|Ness
|56 min
|Cabot Faber
|9
|the view
|58 min
|Acost Us
|2
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Casee
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Nov '16
|Momsway123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC