Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed...

Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear 52 min Frank Adilpa 2
DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain 54 min Ivanka 1
Ness 56 min Cabot Faber 9
the view 58 min Acost Us 2
Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13) Sun Casee 4
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 Nov '16 Momsway123 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 17 at 7:45PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC