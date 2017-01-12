Fresno police plan video exchange sit...

Fresno police plan video exchange sites to deter internet robberies

A series of robberies perpetrated through social media and the internet is prompting police to issue a warning to Fresnans not to become a victim of what Chief Jerry Dyer calls "completely preventable" robberies. Police are also taking countermeasures, which include setting up exchange areas at district police headquarters, where residents can buy or sell items while under video surveillance.

