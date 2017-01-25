Fresno mayor vows his town won't become 'sanctuary city,' bucking California trend
About 60 protesters attend a vigil against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights on January 25, 2017 at City Hall. About 60 protesters attend a vigil against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights on January 25, 2017 at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Wed
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC