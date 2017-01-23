Fresno Man Allegedly Goes On Fiery Rampage over 'Bad Cigarette'
A 58-year-old Fresno man is behind bars after police say he went on the attack and set a house on fire after a dispute over a cigarette. The suspect is identified as Robert Rodriguez.
