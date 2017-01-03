Fresno-made violin from 1909 found in thrift store

With an atmospheric river heading straight for Northern California, it seems the right time to look closer at just what that phenomenon is. Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.