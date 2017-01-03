Fresno Housing Authority accepting applications for public housing waitlists
The Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, is not taking applications at this time. The waitlist is closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Sun
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC