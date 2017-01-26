Fresno faith leaders denounce Trumpa s refugee plan
A diverse group of leaders from the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities gathered Friday to declare opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed executive order on refugees. The leaders met at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries in central Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Fri
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC