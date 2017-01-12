Fresno County home proposed for child molester burns down
A mobile home in Squaw Valley that was intended as housing for a convicted child molester is on fire, Fresno County officials reported Thursday morning. Jeffrey Snyder was supposed to be housed in the mobile home at 36188 Sage Lane, near the corner of Sage Lane and Hawthorne avenues.
