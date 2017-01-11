Fresno County detectives search for lotto ticket thieves
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three people wanted in connection with the theft of lottery ticket scratchers from a Selma mini-mart. Two of the suspects are men in their 20s with mustaches.
