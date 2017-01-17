Fresno CEO pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 from employee pension plan
The former CEO of a Fresno engineering and contracting firm pleaded guilty to embezzling more than half a million dollars from an employee pension fund, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Tuesday. According to court documents, Mary Williams, 70, of Fresno, was the CEO of Aeroplate Corporation.
