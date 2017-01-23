Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary
Fresno Bee publisher Tom Cullinan and executive editor Jim Boren appeared at Kirk Elementary School on Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017 to present a check for $3,500, continuing the support the newspaper has provided the school. The Bee has donated a total of about $50,000 to the southwest Fresno school over the past 15 years.
