Fresno airport hotel gets renovation and name change to Wyndham Gardens

The 210-room hotel, at 5090 E. Clinton Way across from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, is now known as the Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport . "We're excited to be joining the Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the chain is known for," said general manager Adrian B. Valencia.

