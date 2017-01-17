Four young people died. Did teen driv...

Four young people died. Did teen driver cause accident, or is Union Pacific to blame?

The railroad crossing on Jefferson Avenue near Golden State Boulevard, where four people were killed when their car collided with an Union Pacific Railroad train, has no warning lights or railroad crossing arms. The street has a red stop sign and a white sign that tells motorists it's a private railroad crossing.

