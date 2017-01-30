Foster family agency director found not guilty for failing to report child abuse
The director of a foster family agency was found not guilty Monday of a misdemeanor charge of failing to report child abuse after he found a hidden camera in a bathroom used by foster children. Michael John Tucibat, director of Spectrum Children's Services of Fresno, declined to comment after the verdict was announced in Fresno County Superior Court.
