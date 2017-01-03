Former Fresno Unified janitor pleads no contest to child battery charge

A former Fresno Unified School District janitor reluctantly pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to three years of probation in a high-profile case in which prosecutors initially accused him of molesting six third-graders on a school campus. Benjamin Wong was allowed to plea to a single charge because a Fresno County Superior Court jury in December found him not guilty on four of six misdemeanor child molestation charges involving four students at Norseman Elementary School in southeast Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.