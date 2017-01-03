Former Fresno Unified janitor pleads ...

Former Fresno Unified janitor pleads no contest to child battery charge

11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A former Fresno Unified School District janitor reluctantly pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to three years of probation in a high-profile case in which prosecutors initially accused him of molesting six third-graders on a school campus. Benjamin Wong was allowed to plea to a single charge because a Fresno County Superior Court jury in December found him not guilty on four of six misdemeanor child molestation charges involving four students at Norseman Elementary School in southeast Fresno.

