Former Fresno Unified janitor pleads no contest to child battery charge
A former Fresno Unified School District janitor reluctantly pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to three years of probation in a high-profile case in which prosecutors initially accused him of molesting six third-graders on a school campus. Benjamin Wong was allowed to plea to a single charge because a Fresno County Superior Court jury in December found him not guilty on four of six misdemeanor child molestation charges involving four students at Norseman Elementary School in southeast Fresno.
