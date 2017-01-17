Former deputy police chief says he is...

Former deputy police chief says he is not guilty, but nephew links him to alleged drug sales

A nephew of Fresno's former deputy police chief Keith Foster has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and/or possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Denny Foster's plea agreement says he and his uncle purchased marijuana with the intent to sell it and make money.

