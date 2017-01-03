For Brooke Rowland, ghosts and comedy mix in a Blithe Spirita

Brooke Rowland plays the maid in Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," a chipper comedy about psychics and ghosts, so it seems natural to ask: If she could communicate with someone from the afterlife, who would it be? "Oh, goodness, the possibilities!," she says. "I think I'll have to say Lucille Ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.