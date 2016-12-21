Fire in two-car garage causes total loss in southeast Fresno

Fire battalion chief Thomas Cope said the fire was contained to a detached garage at a home at 429 S. Chestnut Ave. Two cars that were inside when the fire started just after 7:30 p.m. sat wet and scorched as firefighters inspected the building. Nobody was inside the garage, nor were the residents of the home around when the fire started, Cope said.

