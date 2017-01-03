Fire at Tower District restaurant Liv...

Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstonea s deemed an arson

The dining room at Livingstone's in the Tower District shows extensive damage after a fire broke through the restaurant and bar early Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2016. Fresno fire investigators have concluded the fire was intentionally set, although they have not yet identified who set it.

