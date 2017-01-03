Farm owners fear losing help if deportations carried out
FRESNO, Calif. -- Days after Donald Trump won the White House vowing to deport millions of illegal aliens and fortify the Mexican border, California farmer Kevin Herman ordered nearly $600,000 in new equipment, cutting the number of workers he'll need starting with the next harvest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC