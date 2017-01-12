Executive coach Gia Kazarian can help you make a positive first impression
You have one shot to make a positive first impression and executive coach Gia Kazarian doesn't want you to blow it. Kazarian, who earned her master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology from New York University, has recently brought First Impressions Consulting to Fresno.
