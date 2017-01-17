EDHCSD names new general manager

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors unanimously voted to hire Kevin Loewen for the job permanently at its monthly board meeting last Thursday. Loewen was hired in February 2014 to be the EDHCSD's Director of Parks & Planning and began serving as the interim general manager in September when Brent Dennis resigned to take a job as the director of Community Services for the city of Anaheim.

