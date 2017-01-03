Eating healthy has never tasted so good
Janna Melkonian is a lifelong vegetarian with boundless energy and a talent for cooking. So it's no wonder why this human Energizer Bunny called her new food-based business Rappit Up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|5 hr
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|9 hr
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC