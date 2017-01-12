Did Fresno Unified let speaker harass...

Did Fresno Unified let speaker harass teacher? Or did free speech rules prevent action?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A civil trial that begins Tuesday will probe whether the Fresno Unified School District was protecting the public's right to free speech or just allowing someone to sexually harass a teacher at a school board meeting nearly three years ago. School teacher Mai Summer Vue alleges in her Fresno County Superior Court lawsuit that school trustees, Superintendent Michael Hanson and his administrative staff failed to stop Pao Xiong, who also goes by Nao Pao Xiong, from saying derogatory and false things about her during a school board meeting in May 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13) Sun Casee 4
Ness Jan 12 Chico 8
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read Jan 11 Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 8 Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC