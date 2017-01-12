Did Fresno Unified let speaker harass teacher? Or did free speech rules prevent action?

A civil trial that begins Tuesday will probe whether the Fresno Unified School District was protecting the public's right to free speech or just allowing someone to sexually harass a teacher at a school board meeting nearly three years ago. School teacher Mai Summer Vue alleges in her Fresno County Superior Court lawsuit that school trustees, Superintendent Michael Hanson and his administrative staff failed to stop Pao Xiong, who also goes by Nao Pao Xiong, from saying derogatory and false things about her during a school board meeting in May 2014.

