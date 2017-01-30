Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno
Justin Joseph Silva of Fresno broke into the Tower District restaurant and set the Dec. 20, 2016, blaze, fire investigators say. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on charges of arson and burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|23 hr
|whoree in heat
|2
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Sun
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC