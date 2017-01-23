Depression and suicide guidance forum to be held Jan. 26 in Fresno
A local therapist will speak about depression and suicide in an educational forum at New Covenant Community Church on Thursday. The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs chapel of the church located at 1744 E. Nees Ave., near Cedar and Maple avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|9 hr
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC