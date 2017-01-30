Demolition begins on Fresnoa s former...

Demolition begins on Fresnoa s former Greyhound bus station

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

One lane of H Street, as well as the sidewalk, are closed along the front of the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno during the demolition of the building. The work is expected to take two weeks or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No sanctuary city for Fresno 20 hr whoree in heat 2
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Sun 6Duece Loc 67
Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer Jan 27 Meme 1
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Jan 27 ACLU 78
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fresno County was issued at January 30 at 1:31PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC