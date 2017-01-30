Demolition begins on Fresnoa s former Greyhound bus station
One lane of H Street, as well as the sidewalk, are closed along the front of the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno during the demolition of the building. The work is expected to take two weeks or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|20 hr
|whoree in heat
|2
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Sun
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC