Curb Appeal: Old Fig mid-century modern with soaring ceiling for sale
This 1958 mid-century modern design home, built in 1958 by Taylor-Wheeler and Associates, was the home of prominent architect Walter Wagner in Fig Garden, and is for sale. The soaring ceilings of the 1958 mid-century modern design home, built by Taylor-Wheeler for prominent architect Walter Wagner in Fig Garden, give the space a cathedral-like feeling, says Fresno Modern Real Estate owner/broker Eldon Daetweiler.
