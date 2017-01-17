Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search
Community leaders, including Blong Xiong, former Fresno City councilman, and a community advocate, stress the need for public input and more transparency in the search for a permanent superintendent to replace Michael Hanson, who announced he plans to leave the district in August. Atmospheric rivers have a significant impact the U.S. west coast.
