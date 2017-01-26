Coins, rocks found in stomachs of Sea Lion Cove animals at Fresno zoo
Zoo veterinarian Shannon Nodolf talks about procedures to remove coins and rocks from stomachs of a sea lion and a harbor seal. Coins show up on an x-ray of the stomach of Ariel, the harbor seal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Wed
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC