Coalition targets human trafficking in Monterey Bay region

WATSONVILLE >> On May 11, 2016, a 34-year-old Fresno man named Marquis Bolden was arrested in a Watsonville motel room on charges related to the trafficking of a 16-year-old girl. If the arrest had occurred a few months earlier, the 16-year-old girl would have been arrested and charged with prostitution, said Deborah Pembrook of the Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

