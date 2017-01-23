Coalition targets human trafficking in Monterey Bay region
WATSONVILLE >> On May 11, 2016, a 34-year-old Fresno man named Marquis Bolden was arrested in a Watsonville motel room on charges related to the trafficking of a 16-year-old girl. If the arrest had occurred a few months earlier, the 16-year-old girl would have been arrested and charged with prostitution, said Deborah Pembrook of the Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC