Closing: Fresno costume and party store to sell last plastic lobster decoration
Left and below: Holiday decor, a wall of wigs, Halloween items and little plastic party favor football helmets could all be found at Valley Novelty. The store, at 2902 Ventura St., is planning to close Jan. 16. An 80 percent off sale is rapidly thinning the merchandise on the shelves, leaving behind an odd collection of items ranging from big red plastic lobster decorations to foam heads that once held wigs.
