Christmas wish granted: Fresno homeless mana s dog, Baby, adopted
Baby, the beloved dog of Clifford Herbert, a Fresno homeless man with cancer, has found a new home with Stephanie Walker and her family in Squaw Valley. It was Herbert's Christmas wish to find his dog a home before he died.
