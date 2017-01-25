California zoo welcomes baby southern white rhinoceros
In this Monday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, a newly-born southern white rhinoceros calf stands with its mother in an enclosure in Fresno, Calif. The unnamed calf born overnight, is the first rhino calf in the zoo's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Wed
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC