California zoo welcomes baby southern...

California zoo welcomes baby southern white rhinoceros

15 hrs ago

In this Monday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, a newly-born southern white rhinoceros calf stands with its mother in an enclosure in Fresno, Calif. The unnamed calf born overnight, is the first rhino calf in the zoo's history.

Fresno, CA

