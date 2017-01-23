Birthday Boy Neil Diamond to Release Anniversary Three-CD Set
Neil Diamond celebrates his 76th birthday today, but he's giving his fans a gift: March 31 will see the release of Neil Diamond 50: The 50th Anniversary Collection. The three-CD set will mark the 50th anniversary of Diamond's recording career with -- what else? -- 50 songs that span his entire output.
