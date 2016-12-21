Bike rider without light leads to arrest; turns out, he had a loaded gun
A gang member riding a bicycle at night without a light led police officers to find out he had a loaded handgun, Fresno police said. Sgt. Steve Jaquez said Officers Jacqueline Moreno and Ariana Kasparian were on patrol New Year's Eve in the area of Van Ness and Belmont avenues in central Fresno when they saw the man, later identified as East Lane Crip gang member Melvin Whitehead, riding a bike without a light at night.
