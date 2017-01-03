Big rig crashes on Highway 180 near Van Ness exit
A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on westbound Highway 180, causing a major traffic backup near the Highway 99 interchange in Fresno early Wednesday. The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. near the Van Ness exit.
