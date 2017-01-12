As Rains Soak California, Farmers Test How To Store Water Underground
Six years ago, Don Cameron, the general manager of Terranova Ranch , southwest of Fresno, Calif., did something that seemed kind of crazy. He went out to a nearby river, which was running high because of recent rains, and he opened an irrigation gate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Thu
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC