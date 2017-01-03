All Yosemite Valley roads to close due to flood warnings, hotel guests leaving
A major storm heading straight for California will force the closure of all roads in the Yosemite Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, the National Park Service reported. All hotel guests are also being moved out of Yosemite Valley in preparation for the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC