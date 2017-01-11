A year later, coroner reports cause of death for Fresno homeowner outside rowdy party
Guy Birrenkott, 57, who collapsed and died a year ago outside a rowdy party at a home he owned in northeast Fresno, succumbed to a brain hemorrhage, the Fresno County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday. Fresno police investigated the death, which happened Jan. 10, 2016 at the out-of-control party where there was a fight involving more than 30 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|14 hr
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|18 hr
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC