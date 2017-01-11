A year later, coroner reports cause of death for Fresno homeowner outside rowdy party

Guy Birrenkott, 57, who collapsed and died a year ago outside a rowdy party at a home he owned in northeast Fresno, succumbed to a brain hemorrhage, the Fresno County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday. Fresno police investigated the death, which happened Jan. 10, 2016 at the out-of-control party where there was a fight involving more than 30 people.

