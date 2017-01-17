A special-needs student was tube-fed bleach at school. Now her mom is suing Fresno Unified
The mother of a Fresno Unified special-needs student who was tube-fed bleach at school last year is suing the district for negligence and "intentional infliction of emotional distress." According to court documents filed in Fresno County Superior Court last week, a 10-year-old girl at Addicott Elementary - a school for students with severe disabilities - was administered bleach via her feeding tube in September and subsequently suffered permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs.
