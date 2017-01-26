A sheriff says having to collect raci...

A sheriff says having to collect racial profiling data detracts from fighting crime

Read more: The Fresno Bee

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson has written a letter to the state attorney general expressing concerns about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015 and how it will work on the ground. When officers make a stop, they must report the perceived race, gender and age of the person or people stopped.

